Resolve judges impasse to ease growing tension

By  Editorial

  • It has been many months since the President declined to elevate the six judges.
  • The president should have simply done was expected of him and left formal complaints to be filed against them.

The apparent tension between the Executive and the Judiciary over the appointment of judges is unnecessary. These two arms of government and the third, which is the Legislature, need not agree on everything. However, there is a need for harmony between them for the good of the country and the people they serve. 

