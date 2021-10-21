Resolve judges impasse to ease growing tension

The apparent tension between the Executive and the Judiciary over the appointment of judges is unnecessary. These two arms of government and the third, which is the Legislature, need not agree on everything. However, there is a need for harmony between them for the good of the country and the people they serve.

Since Chief Justice Martha Koome took office, one of the tricky things she has grappled with has been the refusal by President Uhuru Kenyatta to appoint some six out of 40 judges nominated by the Judicial Service Commission. Even after it was pointed out that he was to merely formally appoint them, he has stuck to his guns, citing to undisclosed integrity issues.

Yesterday, however, the High Court ordered the President to appoint the six judges. This will needlessly heighten the tension between the Executive and the Judiciary.

It has been many months since the President declined to elevate those judges. He owes them, and other Kenyans, an explanation. Indeed, he should have simply done was expected of him and left formal complaints to be filed against them. Evidence of their unsuitability to serve in the new roles should have been presented in a competent authority — a court of law.

What the critics of the decision have pointed out is, how come the are still serving in the current roles? If there is any substance in the allegations against the judges, it should be immediately disclosed. It is unfair to cast aspersions on their integrity and not reveal what wrongs they have committed. This has fuelled rumours, innuendo and speculation against them, damaging their reputation.

According to the court ruling, at the expiry of the 14 day, the President will cease to have any control on the fate of the judges. As a result, CJ Koome and the JSC will take charge.