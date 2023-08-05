Resolve impasse to form the new electoral agency

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is a vital national organisation that is currently not receiving the urgent attention it deserves. This is so and yet for it to deliver on its mandate, which is managing elections, it must be adequately facilitated and prepared.

A seven-member group hired nearly six months ago to recruit new electoral commissioners, has never been able to fully discharge its mandate. When President William Ruto appointed the team on February 27, there was some political acrimony, and haggling, but also some expectation that the job would be done quickly to reconstitute the IEBC.

Instead, the selection panel has turned into yet another avenue for the wastage of public funds. The members of the selection committee continue to draw millions in sitting allowances and other expenses, and yet its operations are largely non-existent. It is instructive, therefore, that the IEBC mandate is now proposed as part of the agenda for the planned talks between the opposition and the government to end resolve the ongoing national political crisis.

The selection panel has so far only held 16 meetings, with little headway in the recruitment of the new commissioners to restore the full complement to do the job.

The members are paid a total of Sh180,000 for every sitting in line with the Salaries Remuneration Commission (SRC). The committee is also incurring expenses in office, payment of drivers and other support staff, running into millions of shillings every month.

The planned talks between the government and the opposition must reach an understanding on how to recruit the next IEBC commissioners.

The delay has been one of the consequences of the ongoing standoff over August 2022 elections that brought President William Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza Alliance to power.

Hopefully, the new 10-member team picked for the talks being mediated by retired Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo will put the IEBC back on track.

While some Kenya Kwanza leaders have argued that it is a cost Kenyans ought to pay to nurture democracy, it cannot be a justification for political intransigence. The political class must not hold the country to ransom in pursuit of partisan interests.