Resolve HIV drugs row

There are sharply contrasting reactions to two serious health challenges confronting the country. One is the robust and relentless response to the Covid-19 pandemic. The third wave has seen the implementation of strict measures to curb the spread of the virus that has locked down the country. It is encouraging to note that the relentless enforcement of the health protocols is beginning to bear fruit, with the positivity rate declining.

One wishes the same zeal could be extended to the fight against HIV/Aids.

Kenyans living with HIV are alarmed about a shortage of anti-retroviral drugs due to a dispute between a United States donor agency and the Kenya government.

The delayed release of drugs shipped to Kenya late last year is due to a hefty tax on the donation.

The big irony is that the row poses a grave threat to the lives of Kenyans, whose government should be keen to protect.

HIV/Aids is a national disaster afflicting the country, which is said to have the ninth-highest HIV prevalence in the world, with 14 per cent of the population infected.

The one million orphans are only a small fraction of the population of children affected. The government says that 31 of the 47 counties have been supplied with the ARVs. About 1.4 million people urgently need the drugs.

The government often grants tax exemptions to private enterprises to boost investment.

A waiver to enable life-saving drugs to reach people who urgently need them will show that it cares about the plight of all its citizens irrespective of their status.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe’s assurance that the hitch with USAid has been resolved is good news that should speed up the delivery of the drugs.