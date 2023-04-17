Resolve health workers’ pay hitch to avert strike

A looming strike by medical workers in 12 counties is bad news for a country grappling with a serious financial challenges. Perhaps the worst manifestation of the crisis was the long delay in the payment of the salaries of MPs and civil servants for the first time.

The threat by doctors and other health personnel in the public county hospitals to down tools from tomorrow to demand the payment of their delayed March salaries is going to compound matters. Should health services be paralysed, the large numbers of Kenyans who rely on these institutions will be denied access to medical care.

This is an ominous problem that will have devastating consequences. With the counties failing to remit their salaries, the medical staff in all these hospitals have been left in a precarious situation, unable to meet their basic and urgent financial commitments. Their monthly statutory deductions and other contributions have also stalled.

The country is, indeed, staring at a mega strike as various cadres of staff are set to withdraw their labour in their push for pay. The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists’ Union, Kenya National Union of Nurses, Kenya Union of Clinical Officers, Kenya National Union of Pharmaceutical Technologists, Kenya Health Professional Society, and Kenya Union of Nutritionists and Dieticians have declared a strike.

One cannot fault the employees as they are unable to meet their daily needs, including food, transportation and rent. The sooner the standoff is resolved the better.

Health is a devolved function but, as we have pointed out time and again, counties lack the capacity to effectively handle this docket. The Ministry of Health should be more involved beyond its health policy formulation role.