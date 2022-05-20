Resolve football stalemate

A dark cloud has descended on Kenyan football following a decision by the Confederation of Africa Football (Caf) to kick Harambee Stars out of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, which are due to begin early next month.

Kenya is currently serving an indefinite Fifa-imposed suspension arising from the government’s decision to dissolve Football Kenya Federation (FKF) some time last year amid claims of corruption and abuse of office by former FKF officials.

The move to expel Kenya from the qualifiers came barely a week after Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed appointed a Transition Committee to manage football activities in the country for the next five weeks.

The committee replaces the FKF Caretaker Committee that had been in place since November, after FKF was disbanded.

The latest developments have further dampened the immediate future of the game, with the dreams and livelihoods of thousands of players, referees and coaches now at stake.

But even the outgoing FKF Caretaker Committee achieved very little, with the old problems persisting. Most local clubs are still struggling to stay afloat, with the likes of Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards still largely dependent on handouts.

Already, Mathare United has gone to court to challenge the FKF Transition Committee’s move to relegate them from the Kenya Premier League.

Mathare says that they missed out on some matches because the caretaker committee had not given them funds.

Despite this bleak state of affairs, perhaps this is the right time for all the stakeholders to come together and hold a serious conversation on Kenyan football.

The government, Caf and Fifa all need to cede ground for constructive talks to unlock the stalemate.