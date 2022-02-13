Resolve football row

Harambee Starlets have been in training since January 25 with no word from the government or Football Kenya Federation (FKF) about their participation in the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) qualifier.

The team still do not know whether they will play Uganda in the first leg, scheduled for today in Kampala, and the return leg on February 17 in Nairobi.

It is unfair for the players to have been training for weeks as the disbanded FKF and the Caretaker Committee squabble on who is in charge. FKF secretary-general Barry Otieno wrote to the Confederation of African Football (Caf) withdrawing Kenya from the qualifier last month but Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed has declined to comment on the issue.

Caf’s walkover for Uganda after the FKF letter stands, making them the first team to join hosts Morocco for the July finals.

That should not be taken lightly. Either the government or FKF must take responsibility. First, the shocking withdrawal of Starlets from Wafcon qualifiers must be condemned. The beleaguered FKF wrote to Caf secretary-general Veron Mosengo-Omba in January citing its inability to prepare Starlets after Ms Mohamed disbanded the federation and on November 11, 2021 appointed a Caretaker Committee to run football.

The CS and Caretaker Committee Chairman Justice (Rtd) Aaron Ringera have since written to the media and Caf insisting that today’s match is still on. But Caf is yet to respond. The duo ought to have known that Caf and world football governing body Fifa do not recognise the Caretaker Committee. They should have engaged the football governing bodies further.

The losers in this confusion is Kenyan football, particularly the Starlets, who now seem out of Wafcon. While we do not support a caretaker committee running football in the country, Mr Otieno’s action amounts to sabotage and is a clear demonstration of lack of concern for Kenyan football.