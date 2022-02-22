Resolve food challenge

The outrage over rapidly rising food prices cannot be ignored. Costly food has been a burden for poor households in Kenya, who spend approximately half of their incomes on purchases. But amidst the uproar, it is, perhaps, time for a sober public debate on food prices and the potential lasting solutions to the problem.

First, we need to appreciate the fact Kenya is a net importer of staples such as wheat and other grains — which leaves it in a precarious situation when it comes to their pricing. We must recall that the drivers of international food prices are complicated as the cost of commodities fluctuates based on universal factors and those specific to each commodity and region.

Simply put, it is difficult to control food prices in an environment of constantly evolving factors, both natural and man-made, such as import bans, consumption patterns and climate change. Therefore, a solution to the rapidly rising food prices can never be simplistic.

While the authorities may have control over aspects such as taxation, there are other elements, like climate change, currency rates and energy prices, which are extremely difficult to control.

For example, not even our technological capacity and socioeconomic organisation can successfully manage unpredictable and unfavourable weather.

With such a reality, possible solutions to this problem would be to mitigate through well-stocked strategic food reserves and moderation of levies on food items. That demands proper planning, such that stocks are amassed during surplus conditions to maximise volumes and discounted prices.