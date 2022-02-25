Resolve FKF impasse

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • The suspension comes with far-reaching repercussions, including Kenyan teams being excluded from international competitions.
  • Players based in Kenya will also not be allowed to obtain professional transfers across borders. 

The decision by world football governing body, Fifa, to suspend Kenya from all football activities has drawn plenty of reaction from the local followers of the game.  This drastic step was announced on Thursday at a virtual press conference addressed by Fifa president Gianni Infantino, and later confirmed via a communique from its secretary Fatma Samoura to Football Kenya Federation (FKF) general secretary Barry Otieno.

