Resolve FKF impasse

The decision by world football governing body, Fifa, to suspend Kenya from all football activities has drawn plenty of reaction from the local followers of the game. This drastic step was announced on Thursday at a virtual press conference addressed by Fifa president Gianni Infantino, and later confirmed via a communique from its secretary Fatma Samoura to Football Kenya Federation (FKF) general secretary Barry Otieno.

Samoura cited interference by a 'third party' – read the government of Kenya – as the chief reason for the suspension. She said the measures would remain in force until Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed revokes her decision to disband FKF and close the federation's Kasarani secretariat.

The suspension comes with far-reaching repercussions, including Kenyan teams being excluded from international competitions. Players based in Kenya will also not be allowed to obtain professional transfers across borders.

Kenyan referees will also not be allowed to officiate in Fifa and CAF-sanctioned competitions. Considering these sanctions, the government should assess all options possible to return Kenya to international football.

The government and Fifa must convene a meeting as a matter of urgency with the aim of resolving the impasse that stemmed from accusations of mismanagement and financial impropriety by the disbanded federation.

In fact, Fifa have clearly stated that they support good governance and have zero tolerance for corruption. The world body should reconsider its directive on the reinstatement of FKF, as it is the federation that bungled running of the game in the country.

We urge Fifa to form an independent committee to investigate the many accusations levelled against the disbanded federation.