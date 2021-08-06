Resolve FKF, clubs row

The strained relationship between Football Kenya Federation (FKF) and clubs competing in the top local league is not good for the game.

Last Sunday, FKF President Nick Mwendwa fined Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards Sh4 million and Sh6 million respectively for boycotting a league match over a pay dispute.

At the heart of the dispute is the refusal by Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards to honour a league match last Saturday between the two teams at Thika Stadium over delays in payment of prize money from FKF Cup, and grants for competing in the top league.

Mr Mwendwa fined Gor and AFC Leopards a total of Sh10 million and also suspended Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda, leading to a war of words between the federation and the two clubs.

Corporate sponsorship

And yesterday, FKF’s management of the top-flight league came under scrutiny following the exit of title sponsors BetKing. The betting company parted ways with the federation on mutual grounds just a year into a five-year contract.

FKF took over the management of the local league in June last year from the Kenya Premier League (KPL) Limited, a company that had run the league for 15 years. In the past one year, the league has been hit by a Fifa ban on league team Zoo Kericho for match-fixing. Last week, FKF suspended five referees over match-fixing claims. Claims of match-fixing and biased officiating will particularly dent the credibility of the competition.

There have also been instances where cash-strapped clubs have either failed to pay players and coaches on time, or failed to honour league matches. A case in point is Sony Sugar, which was relegated to the second-tier league after failing to honour three consecutive league matches, pointing to a competition built on quicksand.