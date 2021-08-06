Resolve FKF, clubs row

What you need to know:

  • FKF has fine Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards a total of Sh10 million and also suspended Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda.
  • The federation should adopt sound management practices if it is to attract long-term corporate sponsorship.

The strained relationship between Football Kenya Federation (FKF) and clubs competing in the top local league is not good for the game.

