Resolve disputes to avert teachers’ strikes

The government deserves kudos for releasing funds for the running of public schools well ahead of the third and final term of the year.

The National Treasury has disbursed Sh30 billion to the education sector to enable preparations for the reopening of primary, junior and senior secondary schools next week. It is certainly an attempt to calm the mounting anxiety in the education sector.

The uncertainty peaked following strike notices issued by the two teachers’ unions — Kenya National Union of Teachers and the Kenya Post-Primary Education Teachers. Their grievances include lack of promotions and failure to effect pay increases in July, as agreed in their collective bargaining agreements.

The unions have also accused the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) of not remitting statutory deductions and Sacco and bank loan repayments by their members despite deducting the money from their salaries.

Resolve their differences

The Universities Academic Staff Union (Uasu) has, citing delays and non-payment of salaries, issued a strike notice for the beginning of the new academic year. Uasu is accusing the universities of failing to remit pensions and statutory deductions and members’ bank loan repayments.

President William Ruto last week directed the National Treasury to oversee talks with the teachers and university lecturers to avert the strikes. The school strike could still happen from next Monday as the talks between TSC and the teachers’ unions ended in disarray.

During this term, the schools must prepare candidates for the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examinations. Also lined up are the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment tests for Grades 5, 7 and 8.