Resolve dispute to ensure access to quality healthcare

Editorial logo Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • The bone of contention is a proposal by the NHIF to drastically slash doctors' fees in new contracts.
  • The hospitals argue that the new contracts were hurriedly drafted and, therefore, present an implementation challenge.

A standoff between the government and private hospitals threatens to disrupt health services across the country. The private sector, which includes mission hospitals and those run by non-governmental organisations, plays a vital role in boosting access to medical care. Private hospitals are threatening to turn away National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) card holders.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.