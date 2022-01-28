Resolve dispute to ensure access to quality healthcare

A standoff between the government and private hospitals threatens to disrupt health services across the country. The private sector, which includes mission hospitals and those run by non-governmental organisations, plays a vital role in boosting access to medical care. Private hospitals are threatening to turn away National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) card holders.

The bone of contention is a proposal by the NHIF to drastically slash doctors' fees in new contracts. The Kenya Association of Private Hospitals has resolved its members will now not accept NHIF cards until further notice. This means patients who solely rely on the cards to pay for their medical care will be denied services. This is totally unfair to the members, who pay for these cards religiously, hoping to use them when need arises.

The hospitals argue that the new contracts were hurriedly drafted and, therefore, present an implementation challenge. This is precisely why both parties must hold negotiations in the public interest to come up with an amicable and workable solution.

The goal of both the NHIF and the private hospitals is to enhance access to quality healthcare. The hospitals need qualified doctors and reducing their payments drastically is definitely not the way to go. Preserving life must, however, come before profit.

For the private hospitals, a fair return on investments should not push the cost of medical care beyond the reach of the majority of the would-be beneficiaries. The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council has warned that they will not sign the contract unless the terms are reviewed.