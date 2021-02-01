Resolve deadlock over top post in Judiciary

The High Court ruling that stopped Acting Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu from serving as Deputy Chief Justice, a Supreme Court Judge or member of the Judicial Service Commission has thrown the Judiciary into a monumental crisis.

Technically, Justice Mwilu should not act as Chief Justice and perform duties of that office.

What it means is that the Judiciary has no leadership. All legal and administrative functions of the Judiciary are bound to be paralysed. Besides, there are constitutional duties such as swearing-in of top State officers that are carried out by the CJ which would have to be put on hold.

The Supreme Court cannot sit due to lack of quorum. Judicial matters that are always referred to the CJ for direction will remain in limbo.

High political interest

Since the matter is pending before court, we cannot discuss its merits or demerits; that is the province of judicial officers. But we make the point that the Judiciary is crucial to the functioning of the State. It cannot operate without anyone at the helm; that vacuum is too costly. Hence, the matter has to be resolved fast.

A critical issue to confront is managing the transition at the Judiciary. Since the retirement of then-Chief Justice David Maraga last month, the country is looking up to JSC to navigate the change-over professionally. All the attention should be fixed on it without distractions and side-shows.

We are alive to the fact that there is aDavid Maragain who becomes the next CJ. This is particularly so because the Supreme Court, headed by the CJ, has profound influence on who becomes the President. The outcome of presidential elections in both 2013 and 2017 were determined by the court.

The Mwilu case should be fast-tracked and resolution made quickly to end the confusion at the Judiciary. As things stand, the situation is fluid and presents serious challenges to the transition and stability of the institution.