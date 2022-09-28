Resolve cooking oils row

The clampdown on 10 popular cooking oil brands over quality concerns is a welcome measure to protect consumers from danger.

Of course, the manufacturers have protested the decision.

But the Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) has clarified that it’s a suspension and not a ban.

Disputing Kebs’ findings, the manufacturers are suggesting that there could be an ulterior motive.

They have heavily invested in the raw materials, processing and distribution of the products and stand to suffer huge losses.

Much more important, though, is the safety and health of consumers, who could be spending their hard-earned cash on products that endanger their own lives.

It is, therefore, in the interest of both the manufacturers and the consumers, represented by the standards agency, that only goods that are fit for human consumption are allowed into the market.

For this, Kebs deserves praise for its vigilance to protect consumers. It has accused the manufacturers of supplying cooking oil with high levels of iron.

For their part, the manufacturers allege that this is a speculative accusation. This should be an easy one to resolve.

They could jointly carry out tests on the products or commission independent entities to do so.

However, it is strange that Kebs, a state agency with all the relevant powers to remove substandard and toxic products from the shelves, has shied away from doing so.

Merely cautioning consumers to avoid certain products is a poor score for the standards body. The allegedly dangerous cooking oils are still being sold in shops and supermarkets, yet not everyone is aware of the warning by Kebs.

Anybody offering substandard products for sale contravenes the law and is liable for prosecution.

Besides, Kebs should remain vigilant but also remove from consumers’ reach any product it seems dangerous until tests prove otherwise.