Resolve congestion, fees and other school issues

Following the government’s directive last week, the first batch of learners will report to school as from today across the country. Understandably, there is anxiety and apprehension about the safety of learners at school but the country cannot be captive to fear. Life has to continue and we have to co-exist with Covid-19.

All aspects of the economy have been reopened and the citizens are gradually returning to their normal life. All the neighbouring countries have resumed school programmes. Our learners cannot be left behind.

This does not mean that we have turned the corner. The critical challenge is how schools will handle the learners — Form Four, Standard Eight and Grade Four — who will lead the rest in resuming studies.

Safety measures

By now, it is expected that schools have put in place measures to contain coronavirus infections. In addition, teachers should be properly sensitised to enable them to enforce the safety measures and provide socio-psychological support to learners.

Besides safety, the other issue worrying parents is fees, with many contending they are financially hamstrung and cannot raise the cash required by schools.

Last week, Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha announced that the government had disbursed Sh14 billion capitation grants to primary and secondary schools to enable them to procure learning and teaching resources, install equipment to prevent infection and generally allow them to begin the second term.

Secondary schools have been allocated Sh13 billion and, considering the ravages occasioned by Covid-19, school management should be reasonable, negotiate and extend some relief to parents who are unable to pay all the fees by, perhaps, allowing them to do so in instalments.

It is definite that schools will face difficulties, especially considering the congestion due to increased enrolment in recent years and persistent shortage of facilities. In view of this, the government should embark on a long-term plan of expanding school infrastructure.

For now, the focus is on enforcing health protocols and close monitoring of the learners to avoid infections.