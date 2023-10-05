Resolve city courts dispute

The stalemate between the Judiciary and Nairobi City County over the city courts’ revenue threatens to derail a justice system that has worked well in the past. The city courts deal mostly with petty offences.

While it is essential to streamline the administration of revenue collection, this should not hamper the delivery of justice. Indeed, the sharing of the revenue collected as fines is important but should not be prioritised at the expense of the trial of offenders within the city jurisdiction.

The Judiciary has defended its decision to cease operations at City Hall, where the courts are based in the row over the collection of fines. This is a matter that could have been easily deliberated on by both parties and resolved.

As a result of the standoff between the city prosecution team and Judiciary over the transfer of pending cases to the Milimani Law Courts, law enforcement in the capital city has been adversely affected for a number of days.

If it was purely about transferring the cases for easier handling, it would have made a lot of sense. However, at the core of the dispute is a disagreement on a revenue-sharing formula.

This has been going on since 2016, when both parties agreed on the matter, but which has never been implemented. The transfer of cases to Milimani Courts has left the city prosecution team jobless. One of the biggest challenges facing the Judiciary is the backlog of cases. At the end of the 2021/22 Financial Year, for example, there were 521,823 cases pending before Magistrate’s Courts, 233,177 of these for over a year. It will be worsened by transferring the city court cases to Milimani.