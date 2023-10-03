Resolve all land disputes

Land ownership is one of the major sources of conflicts in the country. It is often the cause of never-ending court cases and bitter wrangles that sometimes result in loss of lives.

Indeed, great injustice has been done to many Kenyans through corrupt land acquisitions. Because of the intricate dealings involved, some genuine owners have lost out while others have passed on as their cases were still being adjudicated.

One of the most hotly contested properties is the Sh2 trillion Embakasi Ranching land in Nairobi’s Eastlands, over which a dispute has raged for nearly five decades, causing deep pain and anguish for some of the elderly people still waiting for their share.

The dispute dates back to 1978, when the manager of Juja Sisal Farm Ltd and a former MP, both deceased, reportedly handed the original title deed and the list of the company’s employees to some government officials. But the original owner is said to have left a letter granting the land to his former employees for subdivision and issuance of title deeds.

Establishing true ownership

The emergence of Embakasi Ranching Company is alleged to have been the culmination of a betrayal that left out the would-be beneficiaries. However, some of the ex-workers have continued to live on the land and cultivate it while rearing livestock, and quarrying, hoping that justice will be done.

Convinced that they have a rightful interest in the property, they have now appealed to Lands Cabinet Secretary Zacharia Mwangi Njeru to intervene and fairly resolve the issue.

The authorities must act quickly to restore order by establishing true ownership of all disputed lands. Private land ownership, which is guaranteed by the Constitution, must be respected.