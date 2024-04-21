Resettle squatters to enable key project

Special economic zones (SEZs) are a vital initiative by which the government intends to enhance development through industrialisation and other ventures. The Special Economic Zones Authority regulates licensing and other requirements.

For the coastal region, the Dongo Kundu SEZ was conceived to boost progress in a highly undeveloped area, where abject poverty is rampant.

However, such ventures often fuel differences, sparking conflict. One is the relocation of squatters to create room for the SEZ and, two, development of infrastructure, especially roads.

A big headache for the Dongo Kundu SEZ is the 1,648 squatters living on the 3,006-acre project site. Their new location needs basic amenities, which is a major challenge and complex task. Whenever the government reclaims land from private owners, they are duly compensated to pave the way for projects.

The land on which the SEZ is to be established belongs to Kenya Ports Authority but a major foreign donor would like the residents compensated, whether or not they hold any legal right to the land.

The complexity of the resettlement is highlighted in an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) study report presented to the National Environment Management Authority (Nema).

The people must vacate land that has essential facilities, including a primary school, health and administration centres, churches and mosques. They will move into an area that has no access roads, water supply and electricity connection. To make it habitable, the construction of social amenities such as markets and health centres is inevitable.

The Dongo Kundu Bypass is an alternative road to the South Coast without entering Mombasa Town. Tourism sector players want the government to expedite its completion to improve the flow of tourists to and from the area.

The SEZ will comprise a free port, industrial parks, warehouses, energy and tourism facilities. Jica has given a Sh6 billion grant and Sh50 billion concessional loan.