Rescue students’ health insurance cover scheme

The country’s woes are mounting by the day with the national leadership apparently hurtling from one crisis to another. The past one year of President William Ruto’s administration has not given Kenyans much to celebrate—and it could get worse.

In the past few days, the High Court has suspended President Ruto’s signature programmes, throwing the government into utter confusion.

The Social Health Insurance Fund (Shif), Housing Levy and planned privatisation of Mombasa and Lamu ports have been put on hold as substantive objections have been raised.

The court is expected to give directions on the issues early next year but the government is defiantly going ahead with preparations with public participation for Shif set to run until December 12. Hopefully, these challenges will be resolved.

Now comes yet another shocker: The National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF), which the government intends to phase out, has just suspended the Sh9.5 billion medical insurance scheme for schools. Fortunately, this comes during the school holiday and after completion of the national examinations.

Its termination on December 31 will leave over 3.4 million learners in the 47 counties exposed. Hopefully, the Education authorities will get a solution to the issue before the reopening of schools early next month lest the students be terribly exposed healthwise without the medical insurance cover.

The EduAfya scheme, started by then-President Uhuru Kenyatta, a parliamentary committee was told, is not included in NHIF’s successor, Shif.

The Education Ministry facilitates the programme through the Free Day Secondary Education, directly paying the premiums for all learners in public secondary schools. The students can then access medical services covered by the NHIF.

The scheme has been in operation since May 2018, providing a crucial service by enabling learners to access healthcare. It provides outpatient, inpatient, surgical, local road ambulance and emergency air rescue services.