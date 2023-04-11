Rescue student insurance

When the EduAfya medical insurance scheme for all public secondary school students was introduced in 2017, it had noble intentions.

It was a big step towards the desired universal health coverage (UHC). It is a comprehensive cover that is serviced by the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF).

Many students lack access to quality healthcare and, when they fall sick, lack of proper treatment inevitably affects their academic performance.

A report from Parliament warning that the programme might collapse due to funding and logistical challenges thus raises pertinent questions. It is the government’s responsibility to allocate sufficient funds to the scheme as it rides on subsidised secondary education.

The scheme is five years old but there is poor communication about its existence and the benefits to students. Students often complain about the lack of accredited health facilities near their schools.

Facilities that meet NHIF requirements for accreditation should be fast-tracked to serve them. But monitoring is necessary to prevent unethical practices as students are likely to utilise the facility without parents or guardians.

Inefficient synchronisation

Worryingly, there seems to be inefficient synchronisation between NHIF and the National Educational Management Information System (Nemis). All public school students are registered on Nemis; it is through the system that the government sends capitation funds to schools. NHIF is also fully automated; so, such a challenge should not arise.

Principals are not without blame for the utilisation of the scheme. There are claims of students who fell sick in school but were not facilitated to access quality healthcare.