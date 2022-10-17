Rescue public varsities

The strike over a pay dispute by lecturers from Egerton University does not augur well for higher learning. The problems at the country’s premier agriculture university are only a microcosm of the troubles affecting public universities.

It’s a shame that the issue of funds has persisted for a long time and neither the government nor the institutions appear to have a sustainable funding model for higher education. It’s also disheartening for highly educated lecturers to have to picket to get their dues.

Clearly, government funding alone will not get universities out of the debt hole they are in. Their management teams must explore international best practices of funding and identify the ones that will work best for our situation.

Besides, the public must be realistic that maintaining university fees at the current rate, which was last revised three decades ago, will only lead to collapse of the sector. That would spell doom for thousands of poor youth whose only hope of lifting themselves out of poverty is education. Whereas some people can afford private universities, we must avoid privatisation of higher education, as it is with basic education.

The low fees and meagre government capitation cannot run the institutions for them to get the desired results. Students and their families must be willing to invest more—and the government increase investment— in higher education if its quality is to favourably compete with the best in the world.

For the Competency-Based Curriculum to make sense, the Presidential Working Party on Education Reforms, which was inaugurated last week, must recommend workable solutions for higher education. President William Ruto must also fulfil his campaign promise to reform higher education.