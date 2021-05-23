Rescue footbal clubs

There was a spirited fight not only from Football Kenya Federation (FKF) but Premier League clubs for the government to reopen sporting activities in a bid to rescue the sector and suffering players.

FKF had released the fixtures for the league even before Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed released protocols to guide resumption of sports on May 13. One would think that FKF and the clubs were ready to conclude the league, which is already halfway, following their calls for reopening.

But with only two weeks since the resumption of KPL, clubs seem engulfed in a myriad of challenges — from being unable to cater for their travelling and accommodation expenses besides salaries and allowances. Good facilities have been hard to come by on some occasions with teams also failing to follow some of the Covid-19 safety protocols.

On Saturday, Mombasa businessman Suleiman Shahbal had to rescue Premier League champions Gor Mahia after they were stranded in Taita-Taveta County after their victory over Sofapaka. Shahbal paid for their transport to Mombasa and accommodation ahead of their Sunday match with Congo Boys.

Vihiga United were also stranded in Nairobi after their midweek clash with Mathare United in Ruaraka, where basic things like drinking water were not available, making it hard to follow some of Covid-19 safety protocols.

It is now clear that, save for corporate teams, the rest of the clubs — such as Gor Mahia, Sofapaka, AFC Leopards, Vihiga United and Mathare United — are struggling.

Besides, teams have complained about the poor state of pitches in Ruaraka and Utalii, both in Nairobi, and Narok Stadium, which have so far hosted matches.