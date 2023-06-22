Replicate rally success

The World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally draws to a close this weekend in Naivasha. The event has been a weeklong blessing for the lakeside town with hotels fully booked and some residents converting parts of their homes into short-term rental facilities.

For the past few days, as happened last year, the hospitality, transport and other sectors have experienced booming business. Feeding the thousands of visitors, providing accommodation, fuelling their cars and keeping them entertained has earned residents and investors millions of shillings.

It is expected that the festivities will continue for days even after the rally event ends. Needless to say, this weeklong boom comes as a much-needed respite from the skyrocketing cost of living.

Since its return to the country last year after a 19-year absence, the WRC Safari Rally has attracted a significant crowd with fans travelling to Nakuru County from as far as Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Zambia, Malawi and South Africa.

Young Kenyans have turned the rally into an annual vacation of sorts, where they showcase their latest car models and dance the night away after watching hours of thrilling manoeuvres around sharp bends and rocks at top speeds.

The rally and the resulting economic boom should inspire other regions to devise strategies for organising crowd-pulling events for the benefit of their people. The trend was beginning to gain traction with rugby festivals in different parts of the country but was cut short by the Covid-19 crisis.