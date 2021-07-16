Replicate 2018 victory

As a stepping stone to the senior ranks, young Kenyan runners have a perfect opportunity to use the delayed 2020 World Under-20 Athletics Championships to announce their arrival on the big stage when the country hosts the global championship at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

The 44-member team, which was selected during the national trials at Kasarani early this month, started residential training in a bio-secure bubble at Kasarani Stadium on Thursday.

Kenya has a good chance of replicating its performance at the 2018 edition of the junior championship held in Tampere, Finland, where the country led the table of standings with 11 medals.

The Kenyan youngsters will have a good template to follow because the August 17-22 junior track and field championship will come just days after the 2020 Olympic Games, which will run from July 23 to August 8 in Tokyo, Japan.

Impressive results

Kenyan coaches have had adequate time to choose the best athletes for the World Under-20 Athletics Championships from a large pool of talent locally, given that competition was pushed forward by a year owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The young team is promising. Impressive results registered by the athletes at the national trials two weeks ago offer hope of a good performance in the junior championship and beyond. With a month left to the junior championship, Kenyan team coaches must design a suitable training programme and ensure the youngsters stick to it if we are to translate the huge potential into positive results.

More importantly, team officials must comply with health protocols to ensure no athlete is locked out of the competition on health grounds.