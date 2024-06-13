Repair and reopen schools

Thousands of learners in some parts of the country have yet to resume classes a whole month after the start of the second term, which had been delayed due to the widespread destruction of schools by floods.

The counties most affected by the recent heavy rains and floods include Kisumu, Baringo, Kilifi, Tana River and Turkana.

As their counterparts forge ahead with learning, and preparations for the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination and the Kenya Primary School Assessment (KPSEA) tests, these ones are still idling at home and unaware of when they will be recalled.

The facilities, including classrooms and toilets, are yet to be rehabilitated. The government’s delay in releasing capitation has also been cited as an impediment.

As the rains have subsided, this would have been an opportune time for the learners to return to school and make up for the lost time.

After all, the reopening had been delayed by nearly a fortnight, presenting teachers and students with a tough challenge.

Practical solutions include transferring some learners to accessible nearby schools so that they do not continue to lose out.

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu has ruled out changes to the examination dates at the end of the year.

The school heads will have to tweak their own programmes to create more time for the candidates to adequately prepare for these final national exams.

Quite encouraging, however, is an assurance by Education officials in the affected counties that adequate measures have been taken to enable the reconstruction of the damaged school facilities.

CS Machogu has explained that MPs are expected to use the emergency allocation of the National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF) to restore the damaged facilities and infrastructure.

And there should be no excuses as each constituency received Sh18 million a week ago.