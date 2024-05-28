Rename 10 counties in the push for cohesion

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) is quite right that every Kenyan should feel welcome and safe in every part of the country, as guaranteed by the Constitution. Kenyans have every right to work and settle anywhere on this territory.

It has worked quite well over the years, a few flare-ups of ethnic violence notwithstanding. The NCIC’s mandate is to sensitise citizens to be more patriotic. It has been quite vocal in highlighting and helping to reduce inter-ethnic conflicts.

The commission was created by the National Cohesion and Integration Act following the 2007/8 post-election violence in which more than 1,500 mainly innocent people were killed and hundreds of thousands others displaced from their homes in ethnic clashes. As Kenyans vowed that the mayhem would never be allowed to happen again, the NCIC has been in the forefront promoting cohesion and ethnic harmony. In its latest report on the state of peace and cohesion in the country, the government agency has unveiled an interesting initiative to bolster nationhood.

Some 10 counties named after ethnic groups could be changed should the NCIC proposal be endorsed. This, it argues, is intended to eliminate potential discrimination of people from other ethnicities who work or live in those counties. The NCIC wants a motion tabled in Parliament to that effect.

The agency has also fingered devolution, as one of the major threats to national unity, as some of the counties were created along ethnic lines, with boundaries that can cause conflicts. It is keen to ensure that devolution, which was established to ensure equitable development in the country, does not trigger ethnic bloodletting as has happened in the past.