Remove incapable drivers

Reports that most of the public service vehicle (PSV) drivers re-tested for the renewal of their licences failed are shocking but hardly surprising.

Corruption in licence issuance is not a well-kept secret. Driving licences for PSV drivers and even private motorists are often obtained through bribery syndicates involving examiners.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) refresher licence renewal tests have confirmed the perennial racket. Of the 302 drivers tested, only 54, or 18 per cent, passed the written and applied theory tests. That means many incompetent people are driving PSVs, endangering their passengers.

Some of the drivers did not even know road signs and traffic rules and regulations, which is what basic driving training should impart. And yet these are the people entrusted with driving buses that carry many passengers, including students.

From July 1, Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen also directed that PSV and commercial vehicle drivers undergo a mandatory medical examination before their licences are renewed.

The high rate of road crashes that kill or maim is blamed on human error (60 per cent) due to ignorance of traffic rules and regulations and poor health.

More than 2,000 people have been killed on the roads this year, nearly the annual average of over 3,000. Re-testing and crackdowns on unroadworthy vehicles and drink-driving are among measures being undertaken to reduce road carnage.

NTSA should work with traffic police to ensure these dangerous drivers are kept off the roads. For a road safety culture, those who fail the tests should have their licences revoked until they go back to driving school and qualify.