Relook at the question of funding counties

Counties have to brace themselves for tough times ahead. They have to make do with the same budgetary allocation they had in the last financial year. However, this is contrary to their expectation.

Last year, President Uhuru Kenyatta promised that the National Treasury would increase the allocations to counties by Sh50 billion, upping their annual incomes to Sh370 billion, from Sh316 billion. But this will not happen. It is status quo and, therefore, counties have to rationalise their expenditures.

Clearly, that is a letdown to the counties, which had banked on the President’s promise, which helped to break an impasse that had persisted over the allocation of the revenues.

The row pitted the National Assembly against the Senate and the Council of Governors. It delayed disbursement of funds to counties, which, in turn, threatened to ground all services. Now they are back to square one.

Fundamentally, this brings to the fore the question of funding the counties. Since 2013, when counties came into existence, funding has evoked perennial contests and emotions. National Treasury allocation to counties is based on the constitutional threshold of at least 15 per cent of the last audited revenues.

Budget prioritisation

However, the revenues are never audited regularly; there is backlog and, therefore, the base that the government uses is outdated. So, the counties are always short-changed.

The second question is, what have the counties done on their own to raise revenues to cushion themselves against the financial deficits? Previously, the defunct local authorities used to raise substantial amounts of revenues to keep themselves afloat without recourse to the Treasury. What has changed?

The third factor is budget prioritisation and resource utilisation. Corruption, pilferage and wastefulness are rife in the counties.

Given the harsh economic realities, the question of funding the devolved administrative units has to be thought through carefully and decisions made based on facts and not populist political considerations.