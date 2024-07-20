Relief for varsity students

The new university funding model introduced by the government last year has been a source of serious challenges for students and their parents. This has seen a drastic decline in the uptake of loans, with many students unsure if they will again get funding to continue the next year.

Now in the second year, there have been delays in disbursements to the Higher Education Loans Board (Helb) and the Universities Fund (UF).

The old model did not categorise recipients as needy or less needy and all in the same course received the same amount.

In the new system, government scholarships are awarded by the UF and loans by the Helb. It has been blamed for fomenting a crisis as thousands have opted out of university or have been forced to choose cheaper courses, even if they qualified for the more professional disciplines that now cost more.

Nearly 20,000 students did not take up their places in the public universities last year, revealing a major shortcoming of the new system.

It is, therefore, commendable that the government has heard the people’s cry and has cancelled the university fees increase. This is good news for the 2023 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) cohort that has been placed in various degree programmes. This comes as great relief, especially to the parents, who have been up in arms over the higher cost of education.

However, the nullification of the university fees for first-year students is only half of the solution. The changeover from the old system has only ended up creating more problems. Under the old system all the students were allocated the same amounts in loans, confirming the role of education as a social equaliser.