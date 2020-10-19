Release report for more informed debate, decision

The Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) spearheaded by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition Leader Raila Odinga has dominated public discourse for a long time.

A product of the “Handshake” and a mark of rapprochement between hitherto bitter rivals, the initiative has been touted as the panacea for the persistent political acrimony that follows every election and a foundation for a stable and economically viable nation.

However, the lingering question is, what is BBI all about? What are the proposals and how are they intended to resolve the country’s myriad and long-standing afflictions?

Generally, it is understood that the BBI has far-reaching recommendations that will require constitutional changes, hence the talk of a referendum to etch some of the proposals in law.

President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga have on many occasions expressed their desire for an expanded governance structure that is more inclusive and, therefore, minimises the vicious rat race for top national offices, failure to which precipitates civil violence.

Creating positions

Logically, that involves creating positions such as Prime Minister to accommodate various interests.

As constituted, the governance structure is exclusive and benefits winners in electoral contests, generating resentment and acrimony that leads to violence every polling cycle.

Paradoxically, the BBI report has elicited much debate yet the content has not been made public. Camps have formed — supporters and opponents — reflecting the sharp division in national politics. What is required is honest discussion about the report. President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga should release the document so that the citizens can interrogate its findings and make informed judgements.

Where necessary, the proposals should be subjected to a referendum if there is a case for constitutional reforms.

We need to settle the BBI question because it has implications on the next elections, due in 2022, and also, we have been told, has a bearing on stability and future of the country.