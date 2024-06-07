Release funds on time to ease education crisis

Running schools and colleges is becoming increasingly challenging over the uncertainty on releasing funds to the institutions.

The school heads often have to juggle as the capitation is delayed and yet they need the money to operate smoothly.

Ideally, the funding should be released way ahead of the new term. But in recent times, thanks to the government’s own financial dire straits, the money never comes on time.

And even when it finally arrives, it is sometimes not enough. Many schools are heavily indebted, with the head teachers engaging in cat and mouse games with suppliers over pending bills.

With only three weeks to the end of the current financial year, the government has not yet remitted billions of shillings to schools and colleges.

This, of course, hampers their operations and undermines the delivery and quality of services in the education sector.

Withholding disbursements

The delays adversely affect secondary schools as well as the colleges offering technical and vocational education and training (TVETS) and the universities. This time, only primary schools have received their expected amounts.

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu says the schools have so far received 50 per cent of the capitation this term and will get another 30 per cent, and the remaining 20 in the third term.

The principals dispute this. In the universities, some students have gone through a semester without receiving the amounts due to them.

The financial strain has hampered the disbursement of scholarships and loans, disrupting operations.

As a result of this crisis, there is unease in the schools and colleges, which, if not nipped in the bud, could degenerate into something ugly.

Since the money is often delayed and finally released, why can’t the Education authorities consult the National Treasury to ensure that the release of the funds the schools need is more straightforward?