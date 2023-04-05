Release counties’ dues

Thousands of county workers have reportedly gone for more than two months without pay due to delays in the disbursement of shareable revenue by the National Treasury.

According to Council of Governors’ Finance Committee chairman, Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa, the Treasury owes the devolved units more than Sh62.9 billion for February and March.

That counties have to plead with the Treasury for funds to meet even their recurrent needs is a mockery of the very idea of devolution.

The county governments are supposed to act independently of the national government. And it goes without saying that, as an independent level of the executive, complete with its own recurrent and development expenditure plans, the worst form of interference with devolved governance has thus far been in the area of finance.

For, delays in salaries do not just mean that the families of county workers are struggling to meet their basic needs. These workers can’t, realistically, be productive with banks, saccos and other institutions breathing down their necks over unpaid dues. Statutory dues, too, are yet to be remitted for months in some cases.

This also denies the citizens the services devolved units exist to offer in the first place. Some counties have had to make local arrangements with banks to pay salaries and to keep basic operations going but that route is unsustainable as it has no provision in the national budget.

Treasury should be releasing money in full and on time to enable the governors to plan. That said, the fact that counties fall into huge debts at the slightest delay also says something unflattering about their planning.