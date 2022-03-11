Relaxing of Covid-19 rules a healthy sign

The lifting of Covid-19 restrictions is the best proof yet that the disease threat has eased significantly. Wearing of face masks is no longer mandatory, in-person worship has been allowed for vaccinated people and sports arenas can reopen their gates to spectators.

Public service vehicles will resume carrying passengers at full capacity and without requiring them to wear masks. Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe says in the past one month, the Covid positivity rate has been below one per cent.

The decision is based on guidance from the WHO and the measures may be reviewed from time to time. The health authorities, who have been battling the viral scourge since March 2020, can now sigh with relief.

Incidentally, relaxing of restrictions is the trend in Europe and America, but there is a word of caution. The health threat has not been totally eliminated. Many countries have relaxed the rules and scaled back testing, but experts are divided on whether the return to normality is not too hasty.

Though the wearing of masks is no longer mandatory, those who feel they need them to protect themselves from other viruses should still use them. Mr Kagwe encouraged Kenyans to continue wearing masks and observing social distancing. However, the priority now is to boost vaccination in order to achieve herd immunity and keep any new infections at bay.