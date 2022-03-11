Relaxing of Covid-19 rules a healthy sign

By  Editorial

  • In-person worship has been allowed for vaccinated people and sports arenas can reopen their gates to spectators.
  • Public service vehicles will resume carrying passengers at full capacity and without requiring them to wear masks.

The lifting of Covid-19 restrictions is the best proof yet that the disease threat has eased significantly. Wearing of face masks is no longer mandatory, in-person worship has been allowed for vaccinated people and sports arenas can reopen their gates to spectators.

