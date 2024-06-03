Reject sugar transport tax

For an industry that has literally been on its deathbed for years, the introduction of an direct or indirect tax or levy can only make matters worse. This explains why farmers are opposed to a new levy on sugarcane transportation. The stakeholders are warning that this will dim any recovery prospects.

The government is definitely aware of the sugar industry’s woes as it has just written off Sh100 billion owed by millers. And, by pumping Sh2 billion into sugarcane development, it has demonstrated its commitment to the revival of this vital sub-sector. It is not only a source of farmers but also creates jobs, which are now threatened, and supplies a popular consumer commodity in the form of sugar.

It will come as a surprise to many that the same government has proposed a 16 per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) on the transportation of cane to the sugar factories. This is a wrong move as transporters will simply increase charges and the factories will recover the extra cost from farmers. The proposal is contained in the Finance Bill, 2024, which has already ruffled feathers with other potentially punitive taxes.

Sugarcane Farmers

The Kenya National Federation of Sugarcane Farmers has crunched the numbers and sees farmers incurring an additional cost of Sh2 billion annually. It has also denounced the move as discriminatory as other cash crops are not affected. The Bill is undergoing public participation and cane farmers hope it will be among the bad taxes to be expunged from it.

Millers are struggling with a high cost of production and other challenges, including the dumping of cheap duty-free sugar imports.