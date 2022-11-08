Reject scheme to scrap presidential term limit

Just three months into President William Ruto’s administration, there is surprising talk about a plan to scrap the presidential term limit. The source may be a nondescript United Democratic Alliance MP but it is possible that the brains behind such a nonsensical project could be using him to test the waters.

He argues that the cap should be age—75 years—and not the period of service, currently two five-year terms.

The MP is, of course, entitled to his own opinion but it is certainly ill-advised. But that is worrying as a precedent has been set in East Africa with Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni and his Rwandan counterpart, Mr Paul Kagame, having removed the provision in their countries.

The presidential term limit is entrenched in the Constitution to enhance democracy. This is why Kenyans must condemn the plot in the strongest terms possible. Within the 10 years that the Constitution allows the President to serve, he or she should have delivered on their mandate. Talk about some people being too young to leave office makes no sense at all.

Term limits have served Tanzania and Kenya well. Retiring Presidents can still serve the country in other capacities. A good example is President Uhuru Kenyatta, whose 10-year tenure ended on August 9 and he is now active in regional peace missions. He has joined former Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete, an elder statesman who is also a peace envoy.

The proponents of an unlimited presidential term argue that it is the case elsewhere. That is clearly aimed at benefiting President Ruto, although he has not expressed any such intention. But neither has he distanced himself from the proposal.

The term limit is meant to tame the ‘imperial presidency’, a major reason for the hard-fought reforms that gave Kenya the current progressive Constitution. We need not go back there.