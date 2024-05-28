Reject punitive demos law













In a constitutional democracy, which Kenya is, the people’s right to hold demonstrations or picket to express their grievances is guaranteed. But this is not a licence for rogue individuals to take the law into their hands and damage private or public property or injure other people.

Such protests should be well-organised and the freedom of those not involved in them should never be compromised. However, in real practice, such demonstrations end in chaos with injuries inflicted on protesters mostly by security personnel. Protests often degenerate into mayhem with police also being attacked by crooks wielding crude weapons masquerading as demonstrators.

Thanks to the brutal repression and cruelty of anti-riot police, the 2010 Constitution entrenched the right to stage protests. All organisers need to do is inform the police about a planned protest so that security can be provided.

The reform was inspired by the experience in Western democracies, where protesters are protected as they march to present their petitions to the authorities. However, it has not worked as well in this country.

That is why the proposed law to penalise organisers for damage to property during protests is a source of concern to lawyers. The intention of the draft Assembly and Demonstration Bill, 2024 may be good but the law could easily be abused with serious repercussions.

It is no rocket science that such demos are sometimes infiltrated by crooks hired to cause mayhem and defeat its purpose. Thus the lawyers arguing that such legislation could be hijacked to deny Kenyans the right to express their grievances through protests should not be ignored.