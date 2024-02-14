Reject proposed land law to avert mayhem

For an institution from which a lot was expected when it was established over a decade ago, the National Land Commission (NLC) has not done too well.

Its public image has been battered over allegations of graft by top officials. However, the NLC, whose brief was to help undo the mess in the lands sector, may just be about to turn a new positive page.

The NLC has rejected a section of a new Bill that seeks to require the owners of freehold land within or close to an urban area to pay an annual land levy in addition to land rates. Its opposition to the push for this levy on freehold land will endear it to many people who can foresee trouble ahead in land tenure should this new legislation sail through Parliament.

The Land Laws (Amendment) Bill 2023 sponsored by National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah wants a new Section 54A inserted, requiring owners of land in urban areas to pay the land levy.

In a laudable response, the NLC has told the National Assembly’s committee on land that the proposed land levy would amount to double taxation. The commission says there should be no levy charged on freehold land apart from rates and wants that section in the Bill deleted. The proposed amendment to the Land Act, 2012 seeks to introduce the land levy on leasehold land.

The NLC, which was established in 2012, to manage public land on behalf of the national and county governments, initiate investigations into present or historical land injustices and recommend appropriate redress, is right in its rejection of the proposal.

Should the new land legislation be passed, it is likely to spark chaos throughout the country.