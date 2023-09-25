Reject presidential term limit ploy

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei’s proposal to increase the presidential term limit from five to seven years and, therefore, a maximum term of 14 years is a potentially divisive political salvo. No wonder, it has sparked a national uproar with some reading in it a possible ploy to test the waters for a bid to amend the Constitution.

However, President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA), to which the senator belongs, has distanced itself from his views. But it has also pointed out that the lawmaker, like everyone else, is entitled to his opinion, though this does not reflect the party’s position. Mr Cherargei presented his memorandum to the National Dialogue Committee (NDC).

The NDC is leading bipartisan talks involving the ruling Kenya Kwanza Alliance and the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party to resolve the political standoff that arose from last year’s hotly disputed presidential election.

This important national discussion should not be distracted by frivolous and needlessly obnoxious issues. The talks got off to a commendable start that this loaded toxic idea should not be allowed to torpedo them. The five-year term and a maximum of 10 in the progressive 2010 Constitution has, so far, worked so well. As Americans say, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it!

In the 10 years at the helm, any president should be able to implement whatever manifesto or ideas they may have had and give way to someone else. A transition to the next presidency is an opportunity for the country to take stock of its achievements and challenges, with the incoming leadership ready to make a difference by adopting the progressive plans by the predecessor while introducing (hopefully) superior ones to take the country forward.