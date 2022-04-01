Reject greedy doctors in overseas treatment

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has stirred up the perennial controversy over the high cost of Kenyans seeking medical treatment overseas. Prof Magoha’s views hold water, as he is himself a medical doctor, who practised for a long time.

Kenyans spend a massive Sh15 billion every year going abroad for treatment. The most popular destination is India, with more than 10,000 patients travelling to the sub-continent every year for cancer and other treatments.

What is increasingly worrying, however, is the tendency by some greedy doctors to rather casually refer patients, even those on the verge of death, for treatment abroad. If this is done in the interest of critically ill patients to help save lives, then it is in keeping with professional ethics.

Quite disturbing, though, is the increasing commercialisation of medical services. This begs the question: Is the practice of medicine not supposed to be a calling to selflessly serve the sick or is it purely a business that some only want to profiteer from?

Ideally, medics must not only be selfless, but also ready to treat the sick or even perform surgery free of charge. Huge amounts of money are being spent sending so many patients overseas, even when the signs are clear that they will not make it. Families are needlessly being driven into selling everything they have to be able to send their members overseas, only for them to return home in coffins.

Doctors should advise families and even decline to sign forms, if in their informed judgments; such a trip will end up being a waste of effort, time and families’ limited resources.

Hospitals also stand condemned for detaining bodies over unpaid bills, causing double suffering for bereaved families.

While not questioning the integrity of the health professionals, acutely ill patients should be spared the agony of having to travel thousands of kilometres, only to die out there, leaving behind huge bills that impoverish their families.