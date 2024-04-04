Reject forced mergers to enhance democracy

The most predictable thing about our politicians is the apparent obsession with electioneering. As soon as one election cycle ends, with the polling and declaration of the election results, the next begins. That explains the growing frictions within parties and coalitions.

But the days of monolithic single parties are gone. Groupings come together and form election coalitions. Many loathe the idea of being swallowed up by the more dominant parties.

The growing noise in the ruling Kenya Kwanza Alliance over a merger plan by the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) is a case in point. The affiliates are opposed to the bid to create a gigantic party for President William Ruto’s re-election pitch in 2027. Many complain that they were short-changed in UDA before other major parties joined in to form the alliance.

Unfulfilled pre- and post-election promises are at the core of the mounting revolt. UDA Secretary-General Cleophas Malala, who urged the affiliates to fold and join a bigger party, like the African National Congress (ANC), will not have it easy.

There are 16 affiliate parties, including Amani National Congress of Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula’s Ford-Kenya and Tourism Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua’s Maendeleo Chap Chap.

Parties are so far the best vehicle to vie for elective positions. The more the merrier, as they help to enhance democracy. The parties joined UDA because it made sense to do so at the time.

To boost democracy, parties should be allowed to grow and achieve the ideals of their manifesto and vision. They should not be eclipsed by a behemoth whose only goal is winning elections and entrenching certain individuals and groupings.

A wide variety of parties provides diversity in political ideologies. Those elected as independent candidates should not declare their support for or cross over to the ruling party midway, as one governor has done, as that is betrayal of the voters.