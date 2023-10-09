Reject divisive talk to forge national unity

With President William Ruto, who was on a four-day visit to Nyanza, the government has literally been operating from the lakeside city of Kisumu. The significance of this tour is that it has been devoid of the usual political wrangles and name-calling that characterise interactions between rival leaders.

Before he arrived in Kisumu, there had been ethnic clashes on the county’s boundary with Kericho, in which seven people were killed, scores injured and over 200 displaced. Gangs also torched houses and businesses. President Ruto then ordered a clampdown on those behind the attacks on their neighbours and the masterminds. Calm has since been restored.

The President commissioned projects in various places, including Bondo, in Siaya County, the home of his main opponent in last year’s presidential election, Mr Raila Odinga. He also used his visit to a region that overwhelmingly voted against him to pour cold water on talk likening the government to a limited company whose dividends go only to shareholders. Dismissing that as primitive, he asserted that every Kenyan has a right to an equal share of the national cake.

Such a vile parochial view of the government has no place in our country, where free and fair elections have been held every five years since Independence 60 years ago. The idea that a government should provide services only to the people who voted for it — as, rather sadly, championed by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua — should never be condoned as it is divisive and extremely dangerous.

Unfortunately, the ideology seems to be taking root in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government. Elections are a competition for leadership, after which whoever wins becomes the President of all. That is why he has pledged to share development across the country regardless of how the people voted in last year’s general election. Hopefully, the President’s pledge is not lip service but a real commitment to reject the politicisation of development and balkanisation of the country.