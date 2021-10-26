Reject demand to pay for failed dam projects

Of the scandals that have rocked the Jubilee administration, the Arror and Kimwarer dam projects stand out for the massive loss of public funds. Quite intriguing is the fact that the country received some Sh16.2 billion from an Italian bank for the construction of the two dams at a time when investigations into the misuse of funds on the project were already going on.

The money was wired in July 2019, just days after Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich and several other top government officials were arrested on suspicion of financial misconduct in relation to the project. President Kenyatta then cancelled the mega infrastructure projects after the discovery of striking irregularities.

The lender had been expected to disburse a total of Sh74.3 billion. Former CS Rotich is accused of aiding a Sh11 billion irregular offshore payment to an Italian insurance firm in the suspect loan that reportedly yielded kickbacks for the officials involved.

It is, therefore, surprising to hear that the Treasury is now holding secret talks to pay the Arror and Kimwarer dam contractors an extra Sh108 billion. This amounts to further piling up the woes that have arisen from this project.

The secret negotiations by Treasury bureaucrats are a betrayal of the would-be beneficiaries of the two failed dam projects. It does not make sense at all that an Italian government insurer wants the contractors paid before Kenya can receive any compensation. The Kenyan taxpayer will be the biggest loser if more billions are sunk into the doomed projects.

The Treasury is already five months behind on the first instalment of Sh19.6 billion. However, the government should insist on the Italian contractor paying damages for breach of contract and the reported siphoning of public funds in collusion with crooked officials.