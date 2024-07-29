Reject bid to weaken proposed graft law

One of the most disappointing recent developments is the watering down by the Senate of a Bill meant to enhance the fight against corruption.

This is the Conflict of Interest Bill, 2023, which the Senate passed with drastic amendments that the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) was rightly alarmed would only make its work even more difficult.

Now, the people have a reason to smile as Parliament has rejected the amendments, which would have created a fertile ground for corruption by enabling conflict of interest to thrive. The country needs a strong law to fight the endemic corruption in the public sector. The matter is now headed for mediation, and reason should prevail to give the anti-graft agency the teeth to bite the widespread scourge.

The proposed law targeted public procurement, which has seen government officials influence the award of lucrative tenders to their firms, relatives and associates.

A committee of equal representation from the National Assembly and the Senate will now have to reach a compromise on the Bill within 30 days. If this fails, the Bill can only be reintroduced after six months.

The war on conflict of interest and theft of public resources must be entrenched. The Bill sought to bar public officers from doing private business that could influence their government decisions. It would prevent public and State officers from engaging in transactions that can lead to conflict of interest.

The anti-graft agency sees the amended Bill as a plot to enable the grabbing of government tenders by the top officials.

Instead of voting to boost the fight against the rampant public sector corruption, the Senate had decided to give MPs, governors, Cabinet and Principal Secretaries, parastatal chiefs and other officials a sweet deal to easily bag government contracts.

Also deleted was the requirement of regular declaration of wealth, including wives’ and children’s, in order to curb unexplained accumulation of riches.