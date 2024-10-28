Reject bid to weaken parties

Political parties have been the weakest link in efforts to enhance democracy. It is mainly because the leaders often tightly control these organisations for their own interests. Though the politicians are always vocal about the need for greater democracy, there is dictatorship in the parties.

Though the Constitution allows independent candidates, their influence is minuscule. Indeed, the independents often gravitate towards the ruling or opposition parties. Some choose to run independently after failing to win a nomination or falling out with their party leaders.

There is a need to improve the running of parties as key vehicles for choosing leaders from the grassroots to the national level. A draft law seeking to ease party-hopping is uncalled for. It is disappointing to note that Parliament is considering a proposal to repeal the law and make it easier for the President and the ruling party to poach members of the opposition without attracting any sanctions. This is the surest way to undermine parties.

The proposal is contained in the Political Parties (Amendment) Bill, 2024 being debated in the Senate. If it becomes law, governors, MPs, MCAs, and even the President can promote the ideologies and interests of rival parties.

This is illogical and most likely a ploy to manipulate parties for selfish interest. It will reduce political parties to mere vehicles of convenience, which members will use for expediency and abandon once their interests are served. Ultimately, this will dilute party discipline and hamper democratisation.

The current law says that a member of a political party shall be deemed to have resigned from it if he or she forms, joins, or takes part in the formation of another. One is deemed to have resigned if one publicly promotes the ideology, interests, or policies of another political party.