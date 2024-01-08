Reject bid to tweak graft law

The war on corruption must be stepped up to prevent the diversion of public resources from socio-economic development to line the pockets of a few crooked people. The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has in recent times intensified efforts to recover stolen public properties, especially grabbed land around the country.

As the watchdog of the people and the law-making body, the National Assembly must play a key role here. However, it is quite disappointing that some lawmakers do not seem to fully support initiatives by agencies such as the EACC. Parliament should strengthen laws that curb corruption. It is, therefore, quite surprising that a lawmaker has come up with a Bill that seeks to decriminalise public procurement malpractices.

Should it be enacted it will seriously undermine the war on corruption, a vice, which is rampant in the public sector, especially in the procurement of goods and services. This is where crooked deals that have cost taxpayers billions of shillings have been carried out.

We fully support the EACC’s appeal to MPs to reject the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes (Amendment) Bill, 2023 sponsored by Mbeere North MP Geoffrey Ruku. If passed, it will severely weaken the country’s key anti-graft statute. It not only seeks to delete two offences, but also wants to remove the culpability of administration officials who violate procurement guidelines.

At this time when graft has become such a huge public menace, it would make more sense to come up with more stringent laws to prevent the vice. Only recently, the National Assembly’s Justice and Legal Affairs Committee also rejected another Bill that sought to allow persons convicted of corruption or economic crimes to be elected or appointed to public positions.