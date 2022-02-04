Reinvigorate Covid-19 vaccination drive

Although the country is still reeling from the devastating effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, little progress has been made in vaccination. Despite the government’s efforts and the goodwill from the international community, which have enhanced availability of Covid-19 jabs, the uptake is still low. Only around 21.6 per cent of all Kenyans are fully vaccinated, compared to more than 60 per cent in many high-income countries.

Slightly over a year since the arrival of the first consignment of vaccines, Kenya is lagging behind the World Health Organization’s Covid-19 vaccination target. The WHO hoped to see the inoculation of at least 40 per cent of the population in all the countries by the end of last December and 70 per cent by mid this year.

Kenya has fully vaccinated only 4.8 million adults, against the target of 19 million by the end of June. It is highly unlikely that this will be achieved, and the coverage of the entire adult population of 27 million by the end of the year will remain even more elusive.

An even bigger challenge for the Health ministry is fully vaccinating 29 million teenagers aged between 15 and 17 years or 50 per cent of the population.

Vaccination is important if the country is to achieve herd immunity and thus drastically slow down infections. It is a pity that the increased vaccination centres and availability of drugs have not boosted the numbers of those who have already got the jabs. This is worrying, as new variants such as Omicron continue to emerge.