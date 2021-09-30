Rein in rogue boda boda

A largely rogue and thoroughly disorganised boda boda business ironically plays a major role in the transport sector. It’s also a big employer of nearly 800,000 registered riders and many others, and a reliable source of income for the motorcycle owners. But the sub-sector is becoming a major headache for the authorities, as it’s largely uncontrolled. Lately, the riders have been outraged, accusing their critics of blanket condemnation for the involvement in crime by some of their members. The motorcycles have, sadly, also become the criminals’ perfect getaway means.

Motorists often find themselves at the mercy of boda boda solidarity after an accident. Drivers have been attacked and their motor vehicles torched by unruly riders. The riders have become a law unto themselves. It’s also true, however, that the riders are often targeted, robbed and even killed.

The association of boda boda with crime has prompted the authorities to come up with regulations to rein in errant or criminal riders. Initiatives have been launched out with government backing to streamline the business. They include the launch of the Boda Boda Safety Association of Kenya, a vital apex body of operators, owners and other safety stakeholders.

One issue that has stood out is the inability to ensure that all the motorcyclists are trained, licensed and registered before they carry passengers. In the rural areas, it’s not unusual to see poorly trained and unlicensed riders carrying more than one passenger, endangering their passengers and themselves. Enhancing safety and reducing risk are twin goals the regulator, which is the National Transport and Safety Authority ought to seriously address.