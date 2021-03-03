Rein in poll offenders

Voters go to the polls today in two constituencies in western Kenya that have been billed as a taste of the next general election. The contests in Matungu and Kabuchai are viewed as dress rehearsals for the 2022 presidential election.

Deputy President William Ruto, keen to succeed his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta, ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and ODM boss Raila Odinga are using the by-elections to gauge their popularity in the vote-rich region.

Disappointingly, however, elections tend to bring out the worst in some Kenyans. They are synonymous with violence and voter bribery. This is a big shame for a country that has, since Independence, regularly held elections. However, every election cycle sees the resurgence of primitive violent tactics that hamper the people’s right to choose their leaders.

Election offences

Besides, the perennial complaints about vote-rigging have been made once again. One would have expected that, with nearly six decades of experience in holding elections, the country should by now have perfected the art. Why, for example, do the security personnel allow the perpetrators of election campaign violence to do so time and again?

The fact that elections are held without fail every five years with by-elections in between should enable internalisation of this contest. The losers should get up, dust themselves off and wait for another round. That there will be another chance for the candidates should help to enhance civilised competition.