Rein in police hitmen

The key role, duty, and responsibility of the police is to protect lives and property by enforcing law and order. To do this effectively, the officers get specialised training, including the handling of firearms, and facilities to ease the demanding duty of fighting criminals.

It is commendable that police officers put their lives on the line day and night to keep the community safe from criminals. Though a tough job, most of the officers are committed to their work and deserve kudos. However, a few turn their useful skills against the very people they are supposed to protect.

There have been numerous cases of rogue officers abusing their uniform and badge of honour. They end up soiling the reputation of the entire National Police Service. These include hitmen for hire, who carry out contract killings using government-issued weapons, the very ones they are equipped with to protect law-abiding fellow citizens.

These crooks, as a new study has confirmed, are highly trained and lethal and charge between Sh93,000 and Sh371,000 to eliminate a business or political rival. The hardcore criminals in uniform belong to killer gangs and are used by rival parties in land disputes, leaving a trail of blood in their wake.

NPS has dismissed the report as “erroneous and misleading”, arguing that it has no data to support the claims. However, numerous surveys have fingered wayward officers as engaging in the lucrative criminal enterprise. Some have been arrested and arraigned, convicted and dismissed. Others remain in the service but still engage in bribery and extortion.