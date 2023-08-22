Rein in overseas job cheats

Before the dust has settled on the foreign scholarship scandal that has seen some senior officials arraigned, another one has just emerged in which jobseekers have been ripped off by apparently well-connected and protected individuals.

The common denominator is shamelessly preying on the desperation of unemployed young Kenyans and others keen to seek greener pastures overseas.

After families have struggled to raise the huge sums of money supposedly required to smooth the way of their kin into overseas jobs, they discover that there were no such openings in the first place. The authorities, whose responsibility it is to protect people from these crooked operatives, should not just hang their heads in shame, but should also be sanctioned for collusion or sleeping on the job.

Enough has been reported about foreign job rackets, especially by shady recruitment firms that have led unsuspecting Kenyans into new slavery, but the monumental scandals continue. There have been horrendous tales of torture, persecution and even deaths at the hands of foreign employers. Saudi Arabia and Qatar job scams have gone on for so long and there appears to be no end in sight.

It is unacceptable that an inquiry into an overseas jobs scandal is being allegedly hampered by an individual, who has snubbed the Senate Committee on Labour and Social Welfare three times since April. Who is this person who just ignores a committee, which is as powerful as the High Court?

Questions are rightly being asked as to whether this person may be enjoying the protection of some powerful government personalities.