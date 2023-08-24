Rein in Hustler loan defaulters

The huge default rate on the popular Hustler’s Fund loans speaks volumes about the reality that is the current difficult economic environment for the majority of Kenyans.

Indeed, the 29 per cent failure rate nationally also says something about well-intended programmes that sometimes do not factor in the real problems or give realistic options.

Of course, we cannot run away from the fact that there was the euphoria of the political moment that must now be realistically dealt with. When seeking election, it is not usual for lofty promises to be made that have to be reviewed or even abandoned altogether.

This is the reality that President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration must deal with as it marks its first full year in power.

Of course, it has a big window to make changes and adjustments and hope that come the 2027 elections, the hustlers will not have vanished and sought accommodation elsewhere. President Ruto has warned the defaulters that they will be locked out of the fund’s new business loans.

They must, therefore, play ball if they hope to acecss the Hustler Group Loan. Started with Sh50 billion, an additional Sh10 billion has been pumped in for the business accounts.

The group loan targets 10 people to take business credit ranging from Sh20,000 to Sh1 million at an annual interest rate of seven per cent.

Coming at a time when high interest rates and extortionist tactics of some lenders were squeezing many Kenyans dry, the Hustler Fund loans were a welcome alternative. And the people’s enthusiasm was evident in the high uptake of the credit.

However, it would perhaps have been better for the government to concentrate on creating an enabling environment for affordable loans by microfinance organisations, telcos and online apps, while weeding out the crooked ones.